Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $183.40 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

