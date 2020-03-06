RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of RLI worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in RLI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

