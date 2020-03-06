Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

ATRA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,532,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

