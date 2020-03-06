Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rentokil Initial plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.45. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

