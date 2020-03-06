Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

CORR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CORR opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.53. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 17.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

