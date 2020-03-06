Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $319.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $48.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

