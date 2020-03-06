Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSPR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CSPR stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

