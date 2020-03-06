Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

