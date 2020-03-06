Raymond James Upgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.01 on Monday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

