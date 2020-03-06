Ranger Energy Services Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

