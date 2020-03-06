RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.955 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

