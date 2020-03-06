Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qumu in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Qumu stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.