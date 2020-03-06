Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

