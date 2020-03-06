Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NYSE ETN opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

