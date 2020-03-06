Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NYSE:TCF opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,533,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 81,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

