Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

PB opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.