Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Cut by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.49 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

