Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AppFolio Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.15. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,180,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,272,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AppFolio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

