Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America LLC Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Boston Partners raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,622. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

