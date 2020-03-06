Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

