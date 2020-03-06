Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Decreased by Analyst

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of PACW opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.