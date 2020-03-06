Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lowered by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.21.

NYSE MTB opened at $131.59 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.82 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $205,805,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.