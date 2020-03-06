Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mesa Air Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MESA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.