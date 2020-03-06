Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. Koppers has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 40.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

