Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 230.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 514,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.