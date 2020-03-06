Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Decreased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

