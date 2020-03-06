Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreased by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,925,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

