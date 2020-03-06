Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Lowered by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of CFG opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

