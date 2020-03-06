Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BMCH opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

