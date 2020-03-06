Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2020 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Apple stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.12 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

