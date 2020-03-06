Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNFP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

