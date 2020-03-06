Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.