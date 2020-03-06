Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195,665 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

