Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SCM opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.