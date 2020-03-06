Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.91 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

