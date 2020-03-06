Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.