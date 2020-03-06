Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

