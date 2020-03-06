Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for GTT Communications Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

