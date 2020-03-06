Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Decreased by Analyst

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Saia in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

SAIA stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

