Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Redfin in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $28.81 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Redfin by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 660,713 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,040. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.