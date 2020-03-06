Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.