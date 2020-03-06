Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Middleby Corp Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $49,617,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

