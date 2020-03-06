Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Cut by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Insulet in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

PODD stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44. Insulet has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $5,094,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

