Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

GPOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

