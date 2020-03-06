Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Issued By William Blair

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

ETN opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.