Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issued By DA Davidson

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.