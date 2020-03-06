Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.56). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($4.71).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

