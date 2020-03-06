Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

CFG opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.