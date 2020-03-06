Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. Chevron has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

