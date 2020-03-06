Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) & Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) Head to Head Review

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC 76.92% 5.29% 2.49%

Volatility & Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.91 -$2.46 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.78 $58.19 million $0.61 16.43

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.